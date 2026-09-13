29-year-old veterinary practitioner 'murdered' in Abohar village

A 29-year-old veterinary practitioner was allegedly murdered in Gidderanwali village of Abohar subdivision on Saturday night. His body was found on Sunday morning inside a vacant house situated amid agricultural fields in the village.

The deceased has been identified as Amandeep Singh, a resident of Gidderanwali. On receiving information, a police team reached the spot, collected evidence and shifted the body to the mortuary of the Government Hospital, Abohar, for a post-mortem.

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Khuian Sarwar police station SHO Paramjit Singh Daroga told The Tribune that Amandeep was allegedly killed with an axe by three persons known to him following a petty verbal altercation. The accused allegedly dumped his body in the secluded house, which reportedly belongs to a Punjab Government officer.

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The accused have been identified as Manish Kumar, Jaddu and Sunny, all residents of the same village.

Village sarpanch Des Raj said information about the body lying inside the vacant house was received on Sunday morning, following which the police were informed.

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Sources said the youth was initially difficult to identify as he had suffered serious injuries to his face and head. However, the police subsequently identified the deceased and, during the investigation, traced the accused, sources said.