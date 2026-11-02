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Home / Bathinda / 3.3L ticketless travellers caught in Ferozepur rly division

3.3L ticketless travellers caught in Ferozepur rly division

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Anirudh Gupta
Ferozepur, Updated At : 05:32 AM Nov 02, 2026 IST
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The highest monthly recovery was recorded in April when Rs 3.75-crore fine was collected.
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The Ferozepur Railways Division has collected more than Rs 24.42 crore as penalty from over 3.30 lakh passengers caught travelling without tickets this year so far.

As per information available, a total of 3,30,273 passengers were found travelling without ticket during special checking drives conducted between January to September this year. The Railways collected Rs 24.42 crore as fine from them. The highest monthly recovery was recorded in April, when 51,839 passengers were caught travelling ticketless, coughing up Rs 3.75 crore as fine.

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In January, 39,215 passengers were caught ticketless and Rs 2.52-crore fine was recovered from them, while 36,282 fare evaders ended up paying Rs 2.51 crore in the form of penalty in February. In March, 37,926 passengers were caught and fine of Rs 2.50 crore was collected from them. In May, 43,068 paid Rs 3.10-crore fine for travelling without ticket, while 40,244 passengers had to shell out Rs 3.16 crore in June. July saw 34,410 passengers being caught and paying Rs 2.71 crore in fine.

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The drive continued in August, when 24,434 passengers were found travelling without tickets. More than Rs 2.17 crore in fine was recovered from them. In September, 22,855 passengers travelling without tickets paid around Rs 2 crore as fine.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Basant Kumar said special ticket-checking drives were being conducted regularly across the division against passengers travelling without valid tickets or with irregular tickets. He said regular inspections were also being carried out at major railway stations to maintain cleanliness, prevent littering and create awareness about hygiene. In August, Rs 69,000 was collected as fine from 166 passengers for littering on station premises.

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DRM Sanjeev Kumar appealed to passengers to travel only with valid tickets and cooperate with railway staff during ticket-checking drives.

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