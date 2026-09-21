3 dead as car crashes into wall in Moga
The deceased have been identified as Vakil Singh, Kuldeep Singh and 8-year-old Gurkirat Singh
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Three people died and two others were injured as a car crashed into a roadside wall at Malke village in this district on Monday evening.
The impact was so severe that two men died on the spot. The injured were rushed to hospital, where a child succumbed to injuries. The two injured are in a critical condition.
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The deceased have been identified as Vakil Singh, Kuldeep Singh and eight-year-old Gurkirat Singh.
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Police have started an investigation.
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