3 held for drug possession, smuggling attempt at Bathinda Central Jail

Three persons, including two security personnel and a lab technician, were arrested in separate cases in April for allegedly possessing drugs and attempting to smuggle them into Bathinda Central Jail.

Advertisement

On April 29, a constable of the Punjab Armed Police (PAP) 75th Battalion, Angrej Singh, was allegedly caught with 34 gm of drugs during frisking by jail authorities. He was handed over to the police and a case was registered.

Advertisement

Earlier, on April 12, a jawan of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Rajinder Singh, was arrested after 23.99 gm of opium was allegedly recovered from his room in the jail premises. Chewing tobacco and cigarettes were also seized during checking, claimed the police.

Advertisement

Further, on April 6, a lab technician posted at the jail, Sagar Singh, was nabbed with 68.25 gm of ‘chitta’, which was recovered from his car following a tip-off. He was handed over to the police and a case under the NDPS Act was registered.

The police have launched further investigations in all cases. However, the jail authorities maintained that they were fully alert, and that these arrests were made as a result of their vigilance.