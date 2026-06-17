3 minors vandalise govt school in Faridkot for reels, cause Rs 10 lakh loss

In a pursuit of online validation, three minors allegedly broke into a government school of eminence in Jaito town and went on a destructive vandalism spree. The teenagers, allegedly seeking quick social media fame, filmed the entire act to upload as Instagram reels, police sources said.

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The incident occurred during the summer vacation when the school was closed, resulting in financial losses estimated between Rs 8 lakh and Rs 10 lakh, according to school principal Darshan Singh.

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According to school and police sources, the trio scaled the boundary wall of the Government Senior Secondary School (Boys), Jaito, to gain unauthorised entry. Making no attempt to conceal their identities, the minors allegedly recorded themselves while damaging school property.

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During the vandalism, the teenagers allegedly smashed security cameras, shattered windows and windshields of school vans parked on the campus and damaged furniture, windows, flower pots and blackboards, the principal said.

After reviewing CCTV footage, school authorities and police identified the suspects. Two of the boys are students of the school — one has recently passed Class 10, while the other studies in Class 9. The third accomplice is not a student of the institution.

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“This is a heartbreaking act of malice. They didn’t just break furniture; they attacked an institution of learning. Based on CCTV footage, we identified the three boys, two of whom study here. Preliminary estimates put the damage between Rs 8 lakh and Rs 10 lakh. We have informed the Education Department and police, demanding strict action and absolute recovery for the destruction,” said the principal.

DSP Jaito, Iqbal Singh Sandhu, said the suspects were identified quickly because their faces were clearly visible in the videos. However, since the accused are minors aged 16 and 17, police are considering action under juvenile justice provisions. Registering a regular criminal case could create long-term challenges for their future, he said.

Police have summoned the parents and are attempting to mediate a resolution that includes financial compensation for the damage, while ensuring the youths undergo strict corrective intervention, Sandhu added.