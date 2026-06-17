icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Bathinda / 3 minors vandalise govt school in Faridkot for reels, cause Rs 10 lakh loss

3 minors vandalise govt school in Faridkot for reels, cause Rs 10 lakh loss

Two of the boys are students of the school — one has recently passed Class 10, while the other studies in Class 9

article_Author
Balwant Garg
Tribune News Service
Jaito (Faridkot), Updated At : 10:58 AM Jun 17, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
During the vandalism, the teenagers allegedly smashed security cameras, shattered windows and windshields of school vans parked on the campus and damaged furniture, windows, flower pots and blackboards.
Advertisement

In a pursuit of online validation, three minors allegedly broke into a government school of eminence in Jaito town and went on a destructive vandalism spree. The teenagers, allegedly seeking quick social media fame, filmed the entire act to upload as Instagram reels, police sources said.

Advertisement

The incident occurred during the summer vacation when the school was closed, resulting in financial losses estimated between Rs 8 lakh and Rs 10 lakh, according to school principal Darshan Singh.

Advertisement

According to school and police sources, the trio scaled the boundary wall of the Government Senior Secondary School (Boys), Jaito, to gain unauthorised entry. Making no attempt to conceal their identities, the minors allegedly recorded themselves while damaging school property.

Advertisement

During the vandalism, the teenagers allegedly smashed security cameras, shattered windows and windshields of school vans parked on the campus and damaged furniture, windows, flower pots and blackboards, the principal said.

After reviewing CCTV footage, school authorities and police identified the suspects. Two of the boys are students of the school — one has recently passed Class 10, while the other studies in Class 9. The third accomplice is not a student of the institution.

Advertisement

“This is a heartbreaking act of malice. They didn’t just break furniture; they attacked an institution of learning. Based on CCTV footage, we identified the three boys, two of whom study here. Preliminary estimates put the damage between Rs 8 lakh and Rs 10 lakh. We have informed the Education Department and police, demanding strict action and absolute recovery for the destruction,” said the principal.

DSP Jaito, Iqbal Singh Sandhu, said the suspects were identified quickly because their faces were clearly visible in the videos. However, since the accused are minors aged 16 and 17, police are considering action under juvenile justice provisions. Registering a regular criminal case could create long-term challenges for their future, he said.

Police have summoned the parents and are attempting to mediate a resolution that includes financial compensation for the damage, while ensuring the youths undergo strict corrective intervention, Sandhu added.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts