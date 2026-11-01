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Home / Bathinda / 3 months on, Barnala without regular DSP

3 months on, Barnala without regular DSP

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Archit Watts
Barnala, Updated At : 04:17 AM Nov 01, 2026 IST
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Barnala has been without a regular Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) for over three months. The additional charge of the post currently being held by DSP (D) Rajinderpal Singh, confirmed SSP Mohammad Sarfaraz Alam.

The absence of a regular DSP has drawn attention as Barnala is a politically active district that frequently witnesses protests over public and political issues. It is also the hometown of state BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon.

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The post fell vacant after the suspension of then Barnala DSP Satvir Singh on July 24 in connection with the alleged lathicharge on sanitation workers during their protest in the city on July 22. The suspension followed a report submitted by Patiala Range DIG Kuldeep Singh Chahal, who had clarified that the action was taken on a prima facie basis after videos of the incident surfaced.

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The incident had triggered widespread protests, with sanitation workers demanding the dismissal of the DSP and Barnala City-1 police station SHO Lakhwinder Singh, besides registration of a case against the police personnel involved. The agitation also spread to other districts, including Bathinda, where sanitation workers launched a strike in solidarity with their Barnala counterparts. The SHO was also transferred to the district police lines on July 25.

The prolonged absence of a regular DSP comes at a time when the district requires effective police intervention to maintain law and order ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls.

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