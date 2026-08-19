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Home / Bathinda / 3 women climb water tank in Barnala over ‘marriage fraud’, ‘police inaction’

3 women climb water tank in Barnala over ‘marriage fraud’, ‘police inaction’

The women claim that despite filing police complaints nearly a month ago, no action was taken, forcing them to take the step

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Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Barnala, Updated At : 02:16 PM Aug 19, 2026 IST
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Three women climb a water tank at the District Courts Complex in Barnala on Wednesday.
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Three women climbed a 60-foot-high water tank at the District Courts Complex here on Wednesday, threatening to jump in case immediate action was not taken against the three men who had allegedly sexually exploited them on the pretext of marriage.

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The District Courts Complex and the District Administrative Complex, which houses the SSP office, are adjoining.

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​The women claimed that despite filing police complaints nearly a month ago, no action was taken, forcing them to take the step.

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The three claimed to have met while making repeated visits to various offices seeking justice.

​One of them alleged that the accused went back on the promise of marrying her after their engagement, despite maintaining physical relations with her.

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Another woman alleged that she was in a relationship for more than a year before discovering that the man was already married.

​The third woman alleged that she lived with her partner for two years on the promise of marriage, but he secretly left the country after sexually exploiting her.

​The protesters demanded immediate FIRs against the three men.

Police and civil administration officials visited the spot.

A police officer said action would be taken based on their complaints, adding that the matter is being looked into by the Women Cell.

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