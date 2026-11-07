Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Bathinda / 3 youths killed as motorcycle collides with stubble-laden tractor-trailor in Mansa

3 youths killed as motorcycle collides with stubble-laden tractor-trailor in Mansa

Villagers allege that the tractor-trailer driver fled the spot immediately after the accident

article_Author
Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Mansa, Updated At : 11:13 AM Nov 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Jaurkian police station SHO Inspector Balvir Singh said, “Three youths lost their lives in an accident involving an overloaded tractor-trailer." Representative Image/iStock
Advertisement

A pall of gloom has descended on Jaurkian village in Mansa after three local youths were killed in a road accident on Friday night, turning the festive pre-Diwali atmosphere into mourning.

According to village residents, Amritpal Singh (25), Harbhajan Singh (25) and Balwinder Singh, alias Bogha (30), were returning home on their motorcycle when they collided with an oncoming tractor-trailer overloaded with paddy stubble bales around 8:30 pm on the Jaurkian-Natheha road.

Amritpal and Harbhajan were riding back from work when Balwinder, who also worked at a shop in Bathinda district's Talwandi Sabo, hitched a ride with them from Natheha village. As they neared Jaurkian, the tractor-trailer struck their motorcycle. All three sustained serious injuries and were rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared them dead.

Villagers alleged that the tractor-trailer driver fled the spot immediately after the accident.

Advertisement

Confirming the incident, Jaurkian police station SHO Inspector Balvir Singh said, “Three youths lost their lives in an accident involving an overloaded tractor-trailer. The driver managed to flee, and efforts are under way to nab him.”

Notably, tractor-trailers transporting paddy stubble bales often pose a serious threat to commuters, as many operate without reflectors, making them difficult to spot at night.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts