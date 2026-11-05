32 polytechnic students land internships at Trident in Barnala

As many as 32 students of Sant Baba Attar Singh Government Polytechnic College, Badbar, were selected by Trident Group, Barnala, during a campus placement drive.

A total of 51 students appeared for interviews, of whom 32 were selected for a six-month internship. They will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 25,000 during the training period. Upon successful completion of the training, the company has assured them annual packages ranging from Rs 9 lakh to Rs 12 lakh, said Prof Jasvir Singh Gill, Head of the Department of Electrical Engineering.

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Of the selected students, 16 are from Electrical Engineering, 11 from Mechanical Engineering and five from Electronics and Communication Engineering.

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Principal Sandeep Kumar Singla congratulated the selected students and said the placement drive had been conducted under a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the company.