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Home / Bathinda / 4 alleged suicides in 2 days leave Bathinda in shock

4 alleged suicides in 2 days leave Bathinda in shock

Expert stresses open communication, emotional support

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Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Bathinda, Updated At : 01:55 PM Mar 31, 2026 IST
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Four deaths due to alleged suicides reported between the past two days have left the city in shock, raising concerns over rising mental health stress and lack of emotional support systems.

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A 40-year-old man, identified as Laxman, a resident of Surkhpeer Road, was found hanging at his residence. He had reportedly been under stress for some time.

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In another incident, Parminder Kaur, a resident of Parasram Nagar, allegedly died after consuming a poisonous substance.

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The body of a youngster identified as Bikramjit Singh of Bhagwangarh village was recovered from a Thermal Lake after a two-day search.

In a separate case, advocate Davinderpal Singh Natt allegedly shot himself dead at his residence due to an alleged financial fraud.

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Reacting to the incidents, Dr Arun Bansal, psychiatrist and Senior Medical Officer (SMO) at Bathinda Civil Hospital, stressed the urgent need for open communication and emotional support. “Talking helps. Many such acts are impulsive in nature. People are not sharing their feelings. With nuclear families and shrinking social circles, emotional support is declining,” he said.

He added that excessive dependence on mobile phones is worsening the situation. “Phones have become companions, but real conversations are missing. Emotions are not being vented out, and people often seek quick relief from distress,” he said.

The SMO emphasised that sharing problems is key to prevention and urged people to seek help when needed. He also highlighted the government’s mental health helpline Tele-MANAS (call 14416), encouraging those in distress to reach out for support.

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