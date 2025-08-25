4 associates of Bambiha gang arrested in Punjab’s Barnala

Four associates of the Davinder Bambiha gang have been arrested in Punjab's Barnala and four pistols seized from them.

Advertisement

Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said the four -- Satnam Singh alias Satti, Gurpreet Singh alias Guri, Sarm Singh alias Rinku and Deepak Singh -- were conspiring to commit a major robbery.

"During a naka operation, the accused opened fire on the police party, our personnel overpowered the assailants and arrested them," Yadav said on X.

Advertisement

"Recovery: 4 weapons: 1 Zigana pistol, 3 pistols (.30 & .32 bore) with live cartridges," he said.

Satnam is a habitual offender with 22 previous cases, including murder, attempt to murder, and under the Arms Act and the NDPS Act, he said.

Advertisement

Sarm and Deepak are also linked to the narcotics trade, the DGP said.

Interrogation of the accused is under way, and more disclosures are expected, he added.