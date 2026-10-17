4 days after Jhota’s killing, AAP MLA Vijay Singla visits injured at hospital, faces protesters’ ire

Four days after the killing of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota, AAP’s Mansa MLA Vijay Singla on Saturday visited the local Civil Hospital to enquire about the condition of two of the four persons injured along with Jhota in the firing incident on Tuesday.

However, he faced strong protests from a group of Nihangs and others while leaving the hospital premises.

Advertisement

The group chased Singla and warned him of dire consequences if he attempted to visit again.

Advertisement

The Nihangs further raised slogans against the AAP government and the MLA.

Mansa Deputy Commissioner Navjot Kaur was accompanying Singla, along with several police personnel.

Advertisement

Notably, the action committee formed to seek justice in the case has already announced plans to gherao the residences and offices of AAP MLAs and ministers on October 19, and paste ‘laahnat pattars’ (letters of condemnation) outside their premises.

A protest has been ongoing at the main gate of the Civil Hospital since Tuesday.

The MLA had entered the hospital through a gate leading to the emergency ward. The main protest is under way at Tinkoni near the Deputy Commissioner’s residence on Barnala-Sirsa road here.

After meeting the injured, Singla said doctors had informed him that one of them required surgery, while the other needed only a plaster cast.

The remaining two injured persons are admitted to hospitals in Bathinda and Ludhiana.

The MLA has been facing allegations from protesters that Ashwani, the main accused in the murder case, enjoyed Singla’s patronage. Denying the allegations, Singla said, “He (Ashwani) never came to us, and we never entertained him. I challenge anyone to show if I had a meeting or conversation with him in the past five years.”

Singla is the first leader of the ruling AAP to have visited the injured so far. None of the ruling party’s leaders have met Jhota’s family. The protesters have also barred them from entering the protest sites.

Jhota was allegedly shot dead by Ashwani Kumar at his chemist shop in Mansa on Tuesday, following a drug related dispute. The incident was captured during a Facebook live session.

Jhota’s family has refused to perform last rites until their demands are addressed.