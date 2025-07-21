DT
PT
4 killed in car-truck collision near Lehra Bega Toll Plaza

4 killed in car-truck collision near Lehra Bega Toll Plaza

The victims were traveling in a Swift car at a high speed when a sudden tire burst caused the vehicle to veer into oncoming traffic
article_Author
Sukhmeet Bhasin
Tribune News Service
Bathinda, Updated At : 09:04 PM Jul 21, 2025 IST
A view of mangled remains of the ill-fated car.
A car-truck collision occurred on Monday evening near the Lehra Bega Toll Plaza on the Bathinda-Chandigarh National Highway, resulting in the deaths of four young individuals.

The victims were travelling in a Swift car at a high speed when a sudden tire burst caused the vehicle to veer into oncoming traffic, colliding head-on with a truck.

The impact was devastating, leading to the immediate death of three occupants, while one later succumbed to injuries at a private hospital.

According to available information, the deceased have been identified as — Manpreet Singh alias Mani, Jobanpreet Singh and Harman Singh, all residents of village Mandi Kalan in Bathinda district — and Ramanpreet Kaur, a resident of village Mehta in Barnala district. During the day, they had gone to ITI Bathinda to take a practical exam and were returning to their village when the unfortunate incident took place.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the Cantt Police Station team rushed to the spot and began an investigation. The bodies of the deceased have been kept in the mortuary of the Civil Hospital for postmortem, which will be conducted on Tuesday.

DSP City-2 Sarvjeet Singh Brar said, "The police received information about the accident around 4 PM near Lehra Bega Toll Plaza. In the mishap, three young men and a girl, all aged between 20 to 22 years, lost their lives." He further confirmed that all the victims have been identified.

