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Home / Bathinda / 4th unit of Bathinda thermal plant also develops snag, shuts operations

4th unit of Bathinda thermal plant also develops snag, shuts operations

The entire 920 MW plant is now out of operation

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Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Bathinda, Updated At : 10:33 PM Aug 28, 2026 IST
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The Bathinda thermal plant. File photo
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The fourth unit of the Guru Hargobind Thermal Plant at Lehra Mohabbat village in Bathinda district also stopped functioning on Friday, leaving the entire 920-MW plant out of operation.

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A senior official said the latest shutdown could have been caused by technical issues. The development comes at a time when three other units of the plant have remained non-operational for nearly a fortnight.

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The 210-MW fourth unit had been the only operational unit at the plant and was generating around 167 MW on Thursday. Sources said the unit had also developed a snag recently but was restored subsequently.

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The senior official attributed the shutdown of the other units partly to operational difficulties following a strike by outsourced workers, who are demanding direct engagement with the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited.

He said efforts were being made to restore the non-operational units.

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