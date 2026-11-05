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Home / Bathinda / 5 booked for Fazilka farm fires

5 booked for Fazilka farm fires

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Archit Watts
Fazilka, Updated At : 04:09 AM Nov 05, 2026 IST
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Nearly 52 per cent of the paddy crop has been harvested in Fazilka district, while FIRs have been registered against five farmers for stubble burning so far.

The civil administration, police and the Agriculture Department have intensified efforts to prevent farm fires and promote scientific management of paddy residue.

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The Agriculture Department is organising awareness camps to educate farmers about the harmful effects of farm fires.

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The administration claimed that under the Crop Residue Management scheme, 1,229 agricultural machines had been provided to farmers at subsidised rates to promote in-situ and ex-situ management of paddy residue.

The Chief Agriculture Officer has appealed to farmers not to burn stubble, warning that it adversely affects soil fertility and air quality.

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