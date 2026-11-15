5 killed, 11 injured as car collides with pickup vehicle in Punjab’s Fazilka

Five people died and 11 others were injured in a road accident involving a car and a pickup vehicle near Theh Kalandar village in Fazilka on Sunday evening.

The victims belonged to Tiwana Kalan village and were returning home after attending a wedding at Karni Khera village.

The injured were rushed to the government hospital in Fazilka. Two of them, whose condition was said to be critical, were referred to other hospitals.

The deceased have been identified as Deso Bai, Sachin, Jaun, Manpreet and Gurleen Kaur.

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The impact of collision was severe, and cries for help could be heard at the accident site.

Locals rushed to the spot and helped rescue passengers trapped inside the damaged vehicle.