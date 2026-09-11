5-year-old boy ‘tortured with hot iron pan, tongs’ by aunt in Barnala

A five-year-old boy was allegedly assaulted by his aunt in Sanghera village in Barnala district, suffering multiple injuries after reportedly being beaten with sticks and subjected to physical abuse involving a hot iron pan and tongs.

The incident came to light after the injured child went to school. Photographs and a video showing his injuries subsequently went viral on social media.

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After learning about the incident, members of Apna Farz Sewa Society, Lachkani, Patiala, reached the village and took the child to Civil Hospital in Barnala.

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The child underwent a medical examination and is currently undergoing treatment. Doctors said his condition was stable and that he was out of danger. He suffered multiple injuries to his head, ear, neck, arm and back.

The child’s father, Mool Chand, said he had handed over his younger son to his elder brother about two-and-a-half years ago after his wife left him. He said his brother already had four daughters. Mool Chand demanded action against those responsible. Sources said he had also handed over his elder son to another brother.

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“My son used to urinate frequently, which led to him being badly thrashed by my brother’s wife,” he said.

Officials from Department of Social Security and Women and Child Development were also called to the spot.

Pal Kharoud of Apna Farz Sewa Society said the boy had been tortured about six days ago, but the incident came to light on Thursday.

“Even though the boy has given his statement, the police have not registered a case in this regard,” Kharoud said.

Barnala SSP Mohammad Sarfaraz Alam said the boy was yet to give his statement to the police. However, the police had recorded the statement of the Child Welfare Officer and begun an investigation into the incident.