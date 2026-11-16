5 years on, Fazilka’s new bus terminal lies unused

The Shaheed Udham Singh Inter-State Bus Terminal in Fazilka, which was inaugurated with much fanfare by then Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on December 7, 2021, is yet to become operational.

The project publicised as a major infrastructural achievement has turned into an example of alleged administrative apathy and lack of coordination among government departments.

The terminal was constructed at a cost of Rs 5 crore on land valued around Rs 30 crore. The foundation stone was laid during the last phase of the SAD-BJP government by then Cabinet Minister Surjit Kumar Jyani. The construction had run into difficulties due to litigation and other issues.

At present, the complex is being used for park vehicles belonging to the Municipal Council (MC), along with other vehicles.

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Municipal Council president Anita Jairath’s husband and senior BJP leader Ashok Jairath alleged that neither the Congress nor the AAP government had made any sincere effort to operationalise the terminal during their respective tenures. He claimed that if the BJP was voted to power in the upcoming Assembly elections, the bus stand would be made operational within a few months.

The MC is keen to ensure that the terminal becomes functional so that it can generate revenue through entry fees, estimated at more than Rs 20 lakh annually. It maintains that it has spent over Rs 35 crore on the project, including the cost of the land.

“Travellers have to suffer as they have to go deep into the town, where the old bus stand is located. This also leads to regular traffic jams,” said Roshan Lal, a shopkeeper near the new terminal. He demanded that bus operations be shifted to the new facility without further delay.

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The residents pleaded that as the new terminal constructed on National Highway 7 is situated close to the District Administrative Complex, District Court Complex, and Civil Hospital, it should be shifted immediately in the larger interest of residents and visitors from other towns of the district.

The principal reason behind the prolonged delay in starting operations at the new terminal is the disagreement between the Fazilka Municipal Council and the Transport Department over the ownership, transfer and operational arrangements of the facility.

The Municipal Council has maintained that the Transport Department should take possession of the new complex and shift bus operations there. The Transport Department, however, has raised objections over the facilities available at the new site and the additional financial burden involved in operating from municipal land.

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Punjab Roadways officials had pointed out that the new complex lacked essential infrastructure, including a workshop, a petrol or diesel refuelling facility and adequate space for departmental offices. They had also expressed reservations about the entry and exit fees that the department would have to pay for operating buses from the municipal property, which they do not pay at present as they are operating from the Transport Department’s land itself.

The Municipal Council, meanwhile, has been keen to operationalise the new terminal, as it expects to generate revenue from entry fees.

In December 2022, the then Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar intervened and directed officials of the Transport and Local Government Departments to work out a mechanism for swapping the properties of the old and new bus stands between the two departments.

However, the Municipal Council unanimously rejected the proposal through a resolution, arguing that it had spent a substantial amount on the new project and could not agree to the exchange as the old bus stand property was of considerably lower value.