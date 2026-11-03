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Home / Bathinda / 5,000 join Kotkapura run, schools struggle to comply with turnout mandate

5,000 join Kotkapura run, schools struggle to comply with turnout mandate

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Balwant Garg
Tribune News Service
Kotkapura (Faridkot), Updated At : 05:54 AM Nov 03, 2026 IST
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A large number of participants hit the streets during the Youth Run-2026 in Kotkapura.
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Thousands of runners, ranging from five-year-old children to octogenarians, took to the streets of Kotkapura for the ‘Youth Run-2026’ marathon, organised by the Faridkot district administration on Punjab Day with the message of a healthy, drug-free Punjab. However, behind the enthusiastic turnout, several schools struggled to comply with a directive requiring each institution to send at least 100 students.

Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan, the chief guest, flagged off the marathon and expressed satisfaction over the participation of more than 5,000 people.

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He said the state government’s zero-tolerance policy against drug sales was being strengthened to restore Punjab’s ‘Rangla’ identity. He also led the slogan, “Daudda Punjab, Zindabad Punjab” (Running Punjab, Long Live Punjab).

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The run started from Dr Hari Singh Sewak Senior Secondary School, passed over the flyover on Faridkot Road and took a U-turn at the Government Senior Secondary School in Sandhwan village before returning to Kotkapura. It concluded at the starting point.

Schools, youth clubs, panchayats, sports clubs, NGOs, Nehru Yuva Kendra and the Chemist Association participated in the event.

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However, several school heads said the district education authorities had directed all government and private schools to send at least 100 students each. They said the directive had put them in a difficult position as most parents were reluctant to send their children on a Sunday.

The school heads also pointed out that neither the route nor the starting and finishing points of the marathon had been communicated to them in advance. This, they said, made it difficult to reassure concerned parents about the safety, supervision and return arrangements for young children.

In the 11-60 years category, Prabhjot Singh of Sangrur won the boys’ race, followed by Lachhman Singh of Kapurthala and Harjotveer Singh of Hoshiarpur. In the girls’ category, Jyoti Bala of Mansa secured the first position, followed by Mandeep Kaur of Bathinda and Sukhpreet Kaur of Faridkot.

In the 60-plus women’s category, Bakhshish Kaur and Veerpal Kaur, both from Faridkot, secured the first two positions.

In the 60-metre race for children below 10 years, Gurkirat Kaur of Kotkapura, Manreet Kaur of Dhilwan Kalan and Sukhmani Kaur of Dhudi bagged the first three positions among girls. In the boys’ category, Mehak Singh of Faridkot won, followed by Maninder Singh of Kuharwala and Gurnoor Singh Sandhwan.

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