5,500 litres of lahan seized from Sutlej banks in Moga

The Excise Department has seized and destroyed 5,500 litres of lahan, the raw material used for brewing country liquor, during raids at suspected distillation hideouts along the Sutlej river in this district.

Acting on a tip-off about illegal distillation units operating in secluded stretches along the river, a joint team of Excise officials and police personnel, Faridkot Assistant Excise Commissioner Sunil Gupta, searched the area. Large containers filled with lahan were found concealed in bushes and pits near the river close to Bhoipur village in the Dharamkot subdivision.

Advertisement

The seized material was emptied and destroyed on the spot to prevent it from being used to manufacture illicit liquor.

Advertisement

Excise officials said bootleggers often exploited the dense vegetation, riverine terrain and relative isolation of the Sutlej belt to conceal temporary distillation units and evade detection.

Officials said the manufacture and sale of illicit liquor were not new to villages along the Sutlej, but the activity often witnessed a spurt during the festive season, when demand increased. A number of people in the riverine villages were allegedly involved in producing and selling illicit liquor, they added.

Advertisement

The officials also cautioned that consumption of illegally manufactured liquor could have serious, sometimes fatal, consequences. They said unscrupulous manufacturers might use unsuitable chemicals or other adulterants to alter the liquor’s strength, colour or taste, making the product particularly dangerous. Such adulteration can cause severe poisoning, damage vital organs and, in some cases, lead to permanent loss of eyesight or death.

Unlike licensed liquor, illicitly distilled alcohol is produced without regulated processes or quality checks. The exact composition of such liquor is unknown, making its consumption especially hazardous.

Officials said consumers often had no way of knowing what substances had been mixed into it. “We have launched a comprehensive investigation to identify and trace those running these illegal operations. Dedicated teams have been formed, and raids will be conducted at suspected hideouts in nearby villages,” an excise official said.