5th accused held in Bathinda clinic petrol bomb attack

The Kotwali police today claimed to have arrested the fifth accused in connection with the petrol bomb attack on a homoeopathic clinic on Mela Ram Road, opposite the RSS office, on June 22. The incident had occurred when Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was in the city, and less than 2 km away from the spot.

Inspector Yadwinder Singh, SHO, Kotwali police station, said the accused had been identified as Sukhjeet Singh alias Seetu, a resident of Jeonwala village in Faridkot district. He has 17 criminal cases registered against him at different police stations, including those of murder and attempt to murder.

The SHO said four accused had already been arrested in the case and the latest arrest had taken the total number of arrests to five. He added that no extortion angle had emerged during the investigation so far.

However, the victim’s family had received threatening calls from Pakistan-based terrorists following the attack. Pakistan-based terrorist Shahzad Bhatti had allegedly called the family, prompting the police to examine possible foreign links.

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The National Investigation Agency (NIA) team had also visited Bathinda in connection with the case.

The attack took place on June 22 when unidentified persons hurled an inflammable liquid-filled bottle at the clinic, damaging a scooty and some plants. No one was injured. A case under various Sections of the BNS, including Section 113 (terrorist act), and the Explosives Act was registered at the Kotwali police station.