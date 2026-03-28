6 from Mission Pragati’s first batch in Bathinda land govt jobs

The state government’s Mission Pragati, offering free coaching for competitive examinations, has begun yielding results, with six candidates from the first batch of 40 students securing government jobs.

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Among those selected, Rajpreet Singh of Bhagwangarh village here cleared three competitive examinations and secured selection to four posts, including clerk in the Technical Education Department (rank 5), executive assistant in the Labour Department (rank 3), senior assistant-cum-inspector in a Nagar Panchayat (rank 19) and senior assistant in the DC office (rank 29).

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Harpreet Singh of Malwala village here has been selected in the Punjab police, Amandeep Singh of Rameana (Faridkot) has also secured a government job, while Ramandeep Singh of Dhandi Qadim (Fazilka) has been selected in the Navy. Jasleen Kaur of Sivian village here cleared the IIT JAM Chemistry 2026 examination, and Prabhjot Singh of Bathinda has been selected as a clerk.

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A felicitation ceremony was held for the first batch at the District Library here today. The successful candidates and the faculty members of the library were honoured.

Deputy Commissioner Rajesh Dhiman said the selected candidates would serve as an inspiration for other aspirants. He said, “Under the initiative, the government provides free, high-quality coaching to students for three months. Launched by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on January 11, the programme has particularly benefited rural youth who cannot afford to travel to distant places for exam preparation.”

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“Students are being trained in general knowledge, history, geopolitics, economics, mathematics, geography and English, with the syllabus tailored to meet the requirements of various government examinations,” he added.

In addition, a free physical training batch is being run at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Sports Stadium for candidates preparing for recruitment to the police and armed forces. The DC said the second batch of Mission Pragati would commence from April 1.

DIG Bathinda Harjeet Singh said the library’s location near the bus stand made it easily accessible for students. He urged youngsters to remain disciplined and aim high, adding that the initiative is a boon for those from modest backgrounds.

Bathinda SSP Jyoti Yadav Bains advised students to stay away from mobile phones and social media to focus on their studies. She added that apart from coaching, students were also being provided access to books free of cost.