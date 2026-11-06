6 years, zero fires: Abohar farmer’s green success story

While farmers set their fields afire to get rid of stubble, adding to air pollution year after year, 42-year-old Gurpreet Singh from Patti Sadiq village in Abohar subdivision of Fazilka district is managing paddy residue in his fields without burning it for the past six years.

The progressive farmer, who holds MA and BEd degrees, has been practising in-situ crop residue management on six acres. He grows kinnow, cotton, wheat, paddy, guar and moong on a total of 30 acres and has been engaged in farming for the past 15-18 years.

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A recipient of the PAU Dalip Singh Dhaliwal Memorial Award in 2018 for crop diversification, Gurpreet said the practice had not only helped improve soil health but had also reduced his dependence on chemical fertilisers. He said the requirement for DAP and urea in wheat and paddy crops had come down by nearly 50 per cent.

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“The soil has become softer and its quality has improved. There is hardly any difference in crop yield after adopting this method. Farmers may face some difficulties during the initial one or two years, but the long-term benefits are significant,” he said.

Gurpreet added, “Jinda rahaange taan hi aamdan da fayda lawaange (Only if we survive will we be able to enjoy the benefits of our income). Gurbani also emphasises living in harmony with nature.”

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He has rented a Super Seeder, while he owns other farm machinery, including a reaper and a mulcher, to manage crop residue. He said there had been apprehensions among farmers that retaining paddy residue in fields could lead to an increase in the rodent population, but he had not faced any such problem.

His efforts have earned him recognition at the state level. He said he was among 15 farmers honoured at a state-level function at IK Gujral Punjab Technical University (IKGPTU) in Jalandhar in the presence of then Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh for not burning paddy stubble. He informed that he had delivered motivational lectures during programmes organised to mark the 550th Parkash Purb of Guru Nanak Dev.

Gurpreet regularly participates in ‘kisan melas’ and shares his experience with fellow farmers. School students also visit his farm to learn about modern and environment-friendly farming techniques.