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Home / Bathinda / 60 named, 125 unidentified booked for ‘ruckus’ outside Mansa thermal plant

60 named, 125 unidentified booked for ‘ruckus’ outside Mansa thermal plant

Workers, farmers accused of blocking plant gate and violating 500-metre protest ban; detained protesters released after farmer bodies intervene

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Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Mansa, Updated At : 08:31 PM Aug 28, 2026 IST
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Workers and farmers stage a protest outside the thermal power plant at Banawala village in Mansa district on Thursday. File photo
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Mansa Sadar police have booked 60 people by name and around 125 unidentified persons for allegedly creating a ruckus and obstructing vehicles outside a private thermal power plant at Banawala village here on Thursday, where workers, backed by farmers, have been protesting for the past 25 days.

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The case was registered after a large gathering of workers and farmers blocked gate number one of the plant on Thursday. Police detained several protesters late in the evening. However, following intervention by farmer organisations, the detained protesters were released late in the night.

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The FIR, registered under Section 223 of the BNS, stated that the protesters allegedly created a commotion outside the thermal plant and forcibly stopped vehicles entering or leaving the premises. It also said they violated an order issued by the district magistrate prohibiting protests within a 500-metre radius of the plant.

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The workers have been demanding the benefit of a 15 per cent hike in minimum wages announced by the state government on May 1. Some union leaders alleged that instead of implementing the notification, the plant management deducted 15 per cent from the workers’ basic wages and showed the same amount as an allowance.

A delegation of protesters met senior thermal plant officials, Deputy Commissioner Navjot Kaur and SSP Bhagirath Meena on Friday. The protesters were reportedly assured that the issue would be resolved by Wednesday.

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Protester leader Kuldeep Singh said, “The management has assured us that the deducted amount for the past three months will be paid by Wednesday. The Deputy Commissioner spoke in our favour. We have, however, continued our protest. We are now upset over the registration of a case against us. As of now, no one has been arrested. But a number of us were detained last evening and were released only after several unions put pressure on the police.”

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