60-year-old granthi dies by ‘suicide’ over sacrilege harassment in Mansa, gurdwara treasurer arrested

A 60-year-old resident of the Khokhar Kalan village, Balwinder Singh, who served as a granthi (priest) at a gurdwara in Birewala Jattan village, allegedly died by suicide after being subjected to continuous mental harassment over a sacrilege issue.

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The Mansa Sadar police have registered a case under Section 108 (abetment of suicide) of the BNS against Mewa Singh, treasurer of the village gurdwara management committee, and arrested him.

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The victim’s son, Shagandeep Singh, lodged a complaint with the police, alleging that his father had served at the main gurdwara at Birewala Jattan village about two years ago. During that period, someone reported that objectionable remarks had been written on page 70 of Guru Granth Sahib.

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“My father brought the issue to Mewa Singh’s attention. He promised to inform SGPC but instead pressured my father to remain silent to protect himself,” the deceased’s son alleged.

Shagandeep further alleged that his father had been under continuous pressure and was deeply distressed over the matter. He consumed poison at his residence on Tuesday and died on Wednesday.

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Notably, about a fortnight ago, tension had erupted in the village when several residents and Nihangs gathered at the gurdwara and demanded strict legal action against those responsible for the sacrilege.