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Home / Bathinda / Mansa firing: 7 minors among 9 held after man shot in face

Mansa firing: 7 minors among 9 held after man shot in face

Victim injured in daylight attack over old enmity near Nehru Memorial Government College; car, motorcycle recovered

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Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Mansa, Updated At : 09:12 PM Sep 17, 2026 IST
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Police personnel briefing mediapersons about the arrest of accused in Mansa. Tribune photo
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Mansa police on Thursday claimed to have arrested nine persons, including seven minors, in connection with a daylight firing incident that left a local resident critically injured on Monday afternoon.

Mansa SSP Vaibhav Chaudhary said Harvinder Singh suffered gunshot wounds after being attacked over an old enmity behind Nehru Memorial Government College.

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According to the police, the accused came to Harvinder's house and called him out. When he looked outside through the main gate, they allegedly opened fire at him. One bullet hit his jaw while another struck his nose. The accused then fled.

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A case has been registered under various Sections of the BNS and the Arms Act at Mansa City-2 police station and multiple teams were formed to nab the accused.

Those arrested have been identified as Puneet Kumar and Sukhpreet Singh, both residents of Mansa, while the identities of the seven minors have been withheld. A car and a motorcycle used in the crime have been recovered, police said.

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