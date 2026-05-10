icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Bathinda / 70 officials issued show-cause notices over stubble burning negligence in Barnala

70 officials issued show-cause notices over stubble burning negligence in Barnala

The authorities have also imposed environmental compensation amounting to Rs 4.05 lakh in 81 verified cases

article_Author
Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Barnala, Updated At : 02:04 PM May 10, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Officials sensitising people against stubble burning in Barnala district.
Advertisement

The Barnala district administration has issued show-cause notices to 70 Cluster, Assistant Cluster and Nodal Officers for alleged negligence in preventing stubble burning incidents this wheat harvesting season.

Advertisement

The authorities have also imposed environmental compensation amounting to Rs 4.05 lakh in 81 verified cases.

Advertisement

Deputy Commissioner Harpreet Singh said strict directions had been issued to police and administrative teams to remain vigilant and carry out continuous field inspections to curb the practice of stubble burning.

Advertisement

He stated that teams from the police and civil administration had been deployed throughout the district, while all three Sub-Divisional Magistrates were personally monitoring operations in their respective areas.

Apart from departmental action against officials, the administration was also taking strict action against farmers involved in stubble burning in accordance with the guidelines of the Commission for Air Quality Management, he said. Following verification, FIRs are being registered and environmental compensation is being imposed.

Advertisement

Appealing to farmers to adopt eco-friendly stubble management methods, the Deputy Commissioner warned that stubble burning contributed heavily to air pollution, adversely affecting children, elderly and commuters, besides causing damage to trees and the environment.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts