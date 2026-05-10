70 officials issued show-cause notices over stubble burning negligence in Barnala

The Barnala district administration has issued show-cause notices to 70 Cluster, Assistant Cluster and Nodal Officers for alleged negligence in preventing stubble burning incidents this wheat harvesting season.

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The authorities have also imposed environmental compensation amounting to Rs 4.05 lakh in 81 verified cases.

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Deputy Commissioner Harpreet Singh said strict directions had been issued to police and administrative teams to remain vigilant and carry out continuous field inspections to curb the practice of stubble burning.

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He stated that teams from the police and civil administration had been deployed throughout the district, while all three Sub-Divisional Magistrates were personally monitoring operations in their respective areas.

Apart from departmental action against officials, the administration was also taking strict action against farmers involved in stubble burning in accordance with the guidelines of the Commission for Air Quality Management, he said. Following verification, FIRs are being registered and environmental compensation is being imposed.

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Appealing to farmers to adopt eco-friendly stubble management methods, the Deputy Commissioner warned that stubble burning contributed heavily to air pollution, adversely affecting children, elderly and commuters, besides causing damage to trees and the environment.