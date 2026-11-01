83-yr-old wages lone battle against Kangana

Box: 2021 defamation case

The case relates to a 2020 tweet in which Kangana allegedly misidentified Mahinder Kaur as Bilkis Bano, a participant in the Shaheen Bagh protests. She further alleged that such women were “available for Rs 100” to participate in protests. Mahinder Kaur filed a criminal defamation complaint against Kangana in January 2021. A local court granted Kangana bail in the case on October 27 last year

Advertisement

-------------------------------------------

Advertisement

“Where are the farmer unions now? I am alone in my fight and will continue it. Kangana (Ranaut) has forced me to make rounds of the courts at this age,” said 83-year-old Mahinder Kaur, a farmer from Bahadurgarh Jandian village here, who is pursuing a defamation case against Bollywood actor and BJP MP from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh Kangana Ranaut.

She appeared before a court in Bathinda on Tuesday (October 27). The court has fixed November 5 as the next date of hearing in the case.

Advertisement

Initially, farmer unions had come out in her support, but she has gradually been left alone in her legal battle. She reached the court complex in a wheelchair, accompanied by her husband Labh Singh.

The case relates to a 2020 tweet in which Kangana allegedly misidentified Mahinder Kaur as Bilkis Bano, a participant in the Shaheen Bagh protests, and further alleged that such women were “available for Rs 100” to participate in protests.

Mahinder Kaur filed a criminal defamation complaint against Kangana in January 2021. A local court granted Kangana bail in the case on October 27 last year.

According to Mahinder Kaur’s counsel, her testimony could not be completed on Tuesday due to a shortage of court time and her health condition. The defence also sought to confront her with a video of an interview in which she had allegedly used objectionable language against Kangana.

The counsel added that the defence wanted to present the video before the court and question Mahinder Kaur about her earlier statement. The matter is expected to be taken up on November 5, subject to the filing and disposal of the relevant application.

Her counsel said arguments on an application seeking the surrender of Kangana’s passport would be heard after Mahinder Kaur’s testimony was completed.