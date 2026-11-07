9 pellet manufacturing units utilise 37,000 MT of paddy straw: Bathinda DC

Bathinda Deputy Commissioner Rajesh Dhiman on Friday said around 37,000 metric tonnes of paddy straw was being utilised by nine pellet manufacturing units in the district. The pellets are used as fuel in various industries.

The district also has around 70 stubble storage centres and more than 200 balers for collecting and managing paddy straw,

he said.

The nine pellet manufacturing units are located in Rampura, Jeeda, Kotfatta, Gill Khurd, Lehra Mohabbat, Lehri, Kaljharani, Jodhpur Pakhar and Jodhpur Romana villages.

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The DC said these units were helping reduce air pollution while providing additional income opportunities to farmers. More pellet manufacturing units may also be established before the next paddy season, he added.

He urged farmers to avoid stubble burning and adopt alternatives such as super seeders, happy seeders, mulchers and balers to manage paddy straw.