9-year-old Mehnaaz turns crochet into a creative pursuit

At a time when many young women are unfamiliar with the traditional art of crochet, nine-year-old Mehnaaz Kaur Sidhu has mastered the craft and is turning it into a creative pursuit.

A Class IV student of St Joseph’s Convent School, Bathinda, Mehnaaz hails from Sangat Kalan village in the Bathinda district. She learnt crochet from her grandfather’s sister last year and spent her summer vacations practising the craft.

What started as an effort to learn a traditional skill soon developed into a passion.

She now makes a variety of handmade products, including crochet flowers, coasters, bookmarks, handbags, water bottle covers, sling bags, winter caps, scarves and decorative items.

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Last month, Mehnaaz took her first step as a young entrepreneur by displaying her creations at a fair in Bathinda. The response was encouraging, with all her products getting sold. The exhibition also helped her earn her first income through her own creativity and hard work.

Her uncle, Kuldeep, had purchased her first creation — a set of crochet coasters, also known as Granny Squares. She has also recently made a cover for a prayer book.

Mehnaaz says crochet keeps her occupied with creative work and helps her spend less time on her mobile phone. “The craft has also helped her develop patience, focus and an eye for colour combinations,” said her mother Ashpuneet Kaur, a homemaker and entrepreneur.

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Her father Harjot Singh Sidhu, a director at Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University (MRSPTU), Bathinda, said, “At a time when traditional handicrafts are gradually losing their place in everyday life, Mehnaaz’s interest in crochet is a reminder that age-old skills can still find admirers among the younger generation. She hopes to take her craft further and create more handmade products.”