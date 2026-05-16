90-year-old woman found dead in trunk; labourer booked for murder in Mansa village

The decomposed body of a 90-year-old woman who had gone missing two days earlier from the Jaurkian village here was found stuffed in a trunk at a house in the village today. Police have booked the house owner, Jagsir Singh, a labourer, in connection with the murder.

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Police said the deceased, Sukhdev Kaur, had left her house on Thursday to offer prayers at the village gurdwara but did not return. Her family and villagers subsequently launched a search operation.

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Police later conducted searches at several houses on suspicion. During the search of one house, they recovered Sukhdev Kaur’s body from a trunk at the residence of Jagsir Singh.

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Preliminary investigation suggests that the elderly woman was murdered during a robbery attempt.

Sub-Inspector Balvir Singh, SHO of the Jaurkian police station, said, “The body was recovered from a trunk inside Jagsir Singh’s house. A forensic team examined the scene, and the body was sent for the postmortem examination. We have found that Jagsir first robbed the woman of her gold ornaments on a secluded street in the village. When she recognised him, he strangled her and later dumped the body in a trunk at his house.”