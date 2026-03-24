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Home / Bathinda / AAP captures Talwandi Sabo Block Samiti: SAD, Congress allege foul play, lodge protest

AAP captures Talwandi Sabo Block Samiti: SAD, Congress allege foul play, lodge protest

AAP’s Talwandi Sabo MLA Baljinder Kaur, who was present at the spot, said the elections were conducted in a free and fair manner and termed the allegations baseless

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Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Bathinda, Updated At : 08:27 PM Mar 24, 2026 IST
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SAD workers trying to cross barricades as police stop them from entering the Block Development and Panchayat Office in Talwandi Sabo, Bathinda, on Tuesday. Tribune Photo
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Tension prevailed throughout the day outside the Block Development and Panchayat Office (BDPO) in Talwandi Sabo as Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Congress activists staged protests, alleging that their elected members for the Talwandi Sabo Block Samiti were not even allowed to enter the office for the election of its chairman and vice-chairman.

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They alleged that the official machinery supported the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to secure both the posts.

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The SAD and Congress activists also tried to enter the office, but a heavy police presence and barricades allegedly prevented them. Irate over the situation, the protesters blocked the road, terming it a “murder of democracy”.

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Some women members claimed they had received official letters regarding the election of office-bearers, but were not allowed to enter the premises.

However, AAP’s Talwandi Sabo MLA Baljinder Kaur, who was present at the spot, said the elections were conducted in a free and fair manner and termed the allegations baseless.

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She said, “The opposition members remained absent. I am not aware of the reason. Jagwinder Singh was elected chairman, while Mehma Singh Kaureana was elected vice-chairman.”

Meanwhile, Ravipreet Singh Sidhu, SAD’s Talwandi Sabo constituency in-charge, said, “Had the elections been held on the basis of majority, the AAP could not have secured the posts of chairman and vice-chairman.”

According to the election results, of the total 25 members, 10 belonged to the SAD, nine to the AAP, and six to the Congress.

Despite repeated attempts, SDM Rajesh Sharma was not available for his comments.

Notably, similar scenes have been witnessed in different parts of the state in the ongoing elections for the posts of chairman and vice-chairman of the block samitis.

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