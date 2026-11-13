AAP drops ‘Giant Slayer’ Gurmeet Khudian, fields nephew from Lambi

The move, though surprising at first glance, had been anticipated in political circles over the past few months.

Dhira, 55, a resident of Khudian Gulab Singh village in the Lambi Assembly segment, was appointed chairman of the Punjab State Container Warehousing Corporation (CONWARE) in June. Earlier, he had largely worked alongside his uncle but had recently begun campaigning independently and was confident of securing the party ticket. Before that, however, he had remained politically inactive for almost two years.

Speaking to The Tribune shortly after the announcement, Dhira said: “The ticket confirmation was awaited, and it has been finalised now. The entire family, including chacha ji (Gurmeet Khudian), will support me.”

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Gurmeet Khudian could not be contacted for comment. His staff said he was attending a meeting in Chandigarh. Gurmeet had unsuccessfully contested the 2024 Lok Sabha election from Bathinda against Harsimrat Kaur Badal.

However, party sources said it was too early to conclude that Gurmeet Khudian had been sidelined. Discussions had been under way for nearly two months about fielding him from Maur in Bathinda district, possibly in place of suspended sitting MLA Sukhveer Singh Maiserkhana.

The Lambi contest is also likely to see the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) field either party president Sukhbir Singh Badal or a member of his family. The SAD has not appointed a constituency in-charge since the death of Parkash Singh Badal in April 2023.

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The Congress has two prominent aspirants: Jagpal Singh Abulkhurana, foster son of former minister Gurnam Singh Abul Khurana, and Fateh Badal, son of Maheshinder Singh Badal, a cousin of Parkash Singh Badal.

Of Muktsar district’s four Assembly seats, the AAP has announced candidates for Muktsar, where sitting MLA Jagdeep Singh Kaka Brar will contest, and Lambi. Candidates for Malout, represented by Cabinet Minister Dr Baljit Kaur, and Gidderbaha, represented by Hardeep Singh Dimpy Dhillon, are yet to be announced.

In Barnala, the AAP has once again fielded 37-year-old Sangrur MP Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer. He won the Barnala Assembly seat in both 2017 and 2022 before being fielded from Sangrur in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

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After vacating the Assembly seat, his close aide Harinder Singh Dhaliwal contested the June 2024 bypoll but lost to Congress candidate Kuldeep Singh Kala Dhillon.

Meet Hayer’s return to state politics had been the subject of speculation for some time.

Barnala is also the hometown of state BJP chief Kewal Singh Dhillon, who is expected to contest from Ludhiana. Rajya Sabha MP and industrialist Rajinder Gupta is being seen as the BJP’s likely face in Barnala. The SAD may again field Kulwant Singh Keetu, son of former MLA Malkit Singh Keetu.

The AAP has already announced sitting MLAs Labh Singh Ugoke and Kulwant Singh Pandori as its candidates from Bhadaur and Mehal Kalan, respectively.

AAP has fielded retired PCS officer Gopal Singh from the Bathinda Rural (SC-reserved) constituency. He was appointed constituency in-charge in July this year, replacing Jaswinder Singh Shinda Nandgarh.

The party’s sitting MLA, Amit Rattan Kotfatta, was arrested by the Vigilance Bureau in February 2023 in a bribery case and secured bail from the High Court nearly three months later. Gopal Singh, 60, belongs to Kotfatta village in the constituency.

In Bathinda district, sitting MLA Baljinder Kaur has already been named as the party’s candidate from Talwandi Sabo. Candidates for Rampura Phul, Bhucho Mandi, Bathinda Urban and Maur are still awaited.

Mansa district has three Assembly constituencies. The AAP named sitting MLA Gurpreet Singh Banawali from Sardulgarh in its first list, announced on October 31. Candidates for Mansa, represented by Vijay Singla, and Budhlada, represented by Budh Ram, are yet to be announced.