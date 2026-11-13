AAP fields Suhani from Abohar, retains Musafir in Balluana

In a bold move, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has fielded Suhani Doda from the high-profile Abohar Assembly constituency in its second list of candidates for the 2027 Assembly elections, released on Thursday. The party has also reposed faith in sitting MLA Amandeep Singh Goldy Musafir by renominating him from the reserved Balluana constituency in Fazilka district.

With the announcement of Musafir’s candidature, the AAP has now declared candidates for all four Assembly constituencies in Fazilka district.

Suhani Doda, an MBBS doctor by profession, is the AAP halqa in-charge for Abohar. She is the daughter-in-law of liquor businessman Shiv Lal Doda, who was convicted in the Bhim Tank murder case and is considered a political rival of the Jakhar family in Abohar.

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Suhani joined the AAP on July 15 in Chandigarh in the presence of Punjab party in-charge Manish Sisodia and Cabinet Minister Harpal Singh Cheema. She was subsequently appointed the party’s halqa in-charge.

Her candidature has added a new dimension to the long-standing political rivalry between the Doda and Jakhar families. The 2027 Assembly election in Abohar is likely to witness an intense contest, particularly if sitting MLA Sandeep Jakhar, who contested the 2022 election on a Congress ticket, is fielded by the BJP.

Sandeep Jakhar is the nephew of former Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar. He had defeated AAP candidate Kuldeep Kumar Deep Kamboj in the 2022 Assembly elections by a margin of 5,471 votes. Jakhar secured 49,924 votes against Kamboj’s 44,453. Kamboj later developed differences with the AAP and joined the Shiromani Akali Dal in 2025.

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Shiv Lal Doda had also contested the 2012 Assembly election as an Independent candidate, securing 45,825 votes and finishing second to the then Congress candidate Sunil Jakhar, who polled 55,613 votes. Doda subsequently joined the SAD.

The AAP will, however, face the task of consolidating its cadre and bringing different factions together behind Suhani. Former MLA Arun Narang, who was earlier the party’s halqa in-charge, resigned from his organisational post following Suhani’s induction into the party. His future role in the party and political developments in Abohar will also be closely watched.

The Congress, meanwhile, could face a challenge in finding a candidate of comparable stature, as Sandeep is a likely BJP candidate from Abohar. Sandeep was suspended from the Congress on August 19, 2023, while his uncle, Sunil Jakhar, had since joined the BJP.

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In Balluana, the AAP has chosen to retain sitting MLA Amandeep Singh Goldy Musafir, who won the 2022 Assembly election by defeating BJP candidate Vandana Sangwal by a margin of 19,173 votes. Musafir secured 58,893 votes, while Sangwal polled 39,720 votes. Congress candidate Rajinder Kaur Rajpura received 22,747 votes and SAD candidate Prithi Ram Megh secured 17,816 votes.

The early announcement of Musafir’s candidature gives him an opportunity to strengthen his position and focus on constituency-level preparations well ahead of the Assembly elections.