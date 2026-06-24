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Home / Bathinda / AAP targets clean sweep in Jalalabad MC Polls; Sisodia urges workers to adopt micro-level strategy

AAP targets clean sweep in Jalalabad MC Polls; Sisodia urges workers to adopt micro-level strategy

The former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister stressed the importance of booth-level management

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Praful Chander Nagpal
Our Correspondent
Fazilka, Updated At : 06:14 PM Jun 24, 2026 IST
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AAP leader Manish Sisodia addresses party workers during a volunteer meet in Jalalabad on Wednesday. Tribune photo
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With the Municipal Council elections in Jalalabad scheduled for July 5, former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Punjab AAP in-charge Manish Sisodia on Wednesday launched the party’s campaign in the town and exhorted workers to ensure victory in all 17 wards.

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Addressing a ‘volunteer meet’ organised at a dharamshala in Jalalabad, Sisodia interacted with party workers and local leaders, and stressed the importance of booth-level management and direct voter outreach to secure a comprehensive mandate for the Aam Aadmi Party.

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Giving what he termed a ‘mantra of victory’, Sisodia urged party volunteers to adopt a micro-management strategy by personally contacting every voter in their respective areas, informing them about the party’s programmes and ensuring their participation in the polling process on July 5. He said that effective booth management and strong grassroots mobilisation would play a decisive role in the elections.

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The AAP leader highlighted various initiatives of the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab Government, including free electricity, recruitment drives for government jobs, anti-corruption measures, improved public services and financial assistance schemes for women. He appealed to voters to support AAP candidates so that the party could continue implementing welfare-oriented programmes and development projects.

Notably, Jalalabad Municipal Council elections were postponed earlier because the final electoral rolls of some wards were not received by the local authorities in time. As a result, the polls could not be conducted along with the elections to other municipal bodies in Punjab, which concluded recently.

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