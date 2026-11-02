AAP will be wiped out in Punjab, claims Badal

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Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday claimed that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) would be wiped out in Punjab in the next two months, asserting that the ruling party was facing growing discontent within its ranks.

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“Every day, you will see an MLA resigning from the AAP. The party will be finished in Punjab in the next two months,” he said during a visit to Gidderbaha.

Zila Parishad member from the Gursar zone Veerpal Kaur along with her husband Bachittar Singh Dhaliwal, an AAP leader, today joined the SAD.

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Welcoming the couple and their supporters into the party, Sukhbir assured them of due respect and responsibility within the organisation.