DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Bathinda / AAP will be wiped out in Punjab, claims Badal

AAP will be wiped out in Punjab, claims Badal

Zila Parishad member Veerpal Kaur, husband Bachittar Dhaliwal join SAD

article_Author
Archit Watts
Gidderbaha, Updated At : 05:32 AM Nov 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Sukhbir Singh Badal. File
Advertisement

Advertisement

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday claimed that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) would be wiped out in Punjab in the next two months, asserting that the ruling party was facing growing discontent within its ranks.

Advertisement

“Every day, you will see an MLA resigning from the AAP. The party will be finished in Punjab in the next two months,” he said during a visit to Gidderbaha.

Zila Parishad member from the Gursar zone Veerpal Kaur along with her husband Bachittar Singh Dhaliwal, an AAP leader, today joined the SAD.

Advertisement

Welcoming the couple and their supporters into the party, Sukhbir assured them of due respect and responsibility within the organisation.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts