AAP workers protest outside BJP office in Bathinda over 3 MPs’ visit to Sajjan Kumar’s house

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers from Bathinda, Mansa and Muktsar districts staged a protest outside the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office in Bathinda on Tuesday over the visit of three BJP MPs to the residence of late Congress leader Sajjan Kumar in Delhi to pay their respects.

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The workers broke through barricades put up outside the BJP office. Heavy police deployment was made in the area to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward situation.

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AAP leaders questioned the visit of the three BJP MPs to Kumar’s residence, citing his conviction in a case related to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

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The protesters demanded that the BJP clarify the circumstances surroundingthe MPs’ visit and spell out its position on the matter. They also demanded an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A tent was set up close to the BJP office as part of the protest. The road leading to the office was also closed, causing inconvenience to commuters.

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AAP Bathinda district president Jatinder Singh Bhalla said the protest was aimed at highlighting what the party described as a contradiction between the BJP's public position and the actions of its leaders.