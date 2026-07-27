Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Municipal Councillor Ankush Mutneja was elected president of the Jalalabad Municipal Council during the election held on Monday.

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Rajiv Bajaj and Surinder Singh were elected senior vice-president and vice-president, respectively.

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The maiden meeting of the newly elected Municipal Council was held in the presence of Jalalabad MLA Jagdeep Goldy Kamboj. All the newly elected councillors attended the meeting and were administered the oath of office before the election of the council's office-bearers.

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The Jalalabad Municipal Council elections were held on July 5. Of the 17 wards, AAP won 12 seats, while the Congress secured four and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) won one.

With the victory, the AAP wrested control of the Municipal Council from the Congress, which had governed the civic body from 2021 to 2026.

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Addressing the gathering, MLA Jagdeep Goldy Kamboj said the newly elected council would focus on fulfilling the party's poll promises, including ensuring the supply of clean drinking water, improving street lighting, repairing roads and drains, strengthening sanitation, and providing other basic civic amenities.