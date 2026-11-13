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Home / Bathinda / Abhijeet Kaplish takes charge as Barnala DC

Abhijeet Kaplish takes charge as Barnala DC

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Tribune News Service
Barnala, Updated At : 04:39 AM Nov 13, 2026 IST
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Abhijeet Kaplish (left) receives a warm welcome in Barnala.
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Abhijeet Kaplish, a 2015-batch IAS officer, on Thursday assumed charge as the Deputy Commissioner of Barnala.

Kaplish has previously served as Chief Executive Officer of the Punjab Energy Development Agency (PEDA), Deputy Commissioner of Muktsar, Director of Mines and Geology, Commissioner of the Jalandhar Municipal Corporation, and Additional Deputy Commissioner of Fazilka and Pathankot, among other positions.

On assuming charge, he was accorded a guard of honour at the District Administrative Complex.

Kaplish said his priorities would include the overall development of Barnala district and the welfare of its residents. He said efforts would be made to ensure that people faced no difficulties in accessing government schemes and services.

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He also directed officials to remain present in the field to ensure the effective implementation of development works at the grassroots level.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mohammad Sarfaraz Alam, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Vivek Kumar Modi, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Development) Dr Harjinder Singh Bedi and Assistant Commissioner Dr Rimpy Garg were among those present on the occasion.

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