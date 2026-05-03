Abohar: 80 tons of cow dung still contaminating canal water, says Rajya Sabha MP Seechewal

Rajya Sabha member and environmentalist Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal on Sunday said that canal water reaching the Abohar area is being contaminated by toxic discharge from the Buddha Nullah of Ludhiana, as well as Chitti Bein, Kala Sanghia and Jamsher Drain.

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He said that a significant improvement in water quality has been observed after stopping wastewater from 79 dairies from flowing into Buddha Nullah. Earlier, around 650 tonnes of cow dung was entering the drain daily, which has now been reduced to about 80 tonnes and is being effectively controlled.

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Seechewal was in Abohar to attend a function marking the superannuation of Dileep Bhambhu, Headmaster of Government Middle School, Bhangala village. He said the teaching profession plays the most crucial role in building a peaceful and healthy society, adding that teachers are responsible for giving direction to society and taking it to greater heights.

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Praising Bhambhu’s commitment to environmental awareness, Seechewal said he frequently visited Sultanpur Lodhi to see Baba Nanak’s Bein and often brought students along to inspire them to protect air, water and land.

He stressed that schools should be kept as clean as religious places and said a child’s future depends on the strong coordination between schools, teachers and parents.

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“When teachers like Dileep connect with the environment and Punjab’s rivers, students also develop a sense of responsibility towards nature,” he added, wishing Bhambhu well for his next innings. Leaders of several teachers’ organisations were also honoured on the occasion.