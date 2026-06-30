AC fire: 4 saroops of Guru Granth Sahib burnt at Muktsar gurdwara

Four holy saroops of Guru Granth Sahib were burnt due to a short circuit in an air conditioner (AC) at a gurdwara at Bhuttiwala village on Tuesday evening.

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Sources said that nine saroops were kept at the gurdwara. Four of them were burnt, while the remaining five were damaged after being soaked with water during efforts to extinguish the fire. A team of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) officials and others later visited the gurdwara.

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Muktsar SSP Abhimanyu Rana said the police were investigating the incident. “Due to a short circuit, the AC caught fire, which subsequently burnt four holy saroops of Sri Guru Granth Sahib. The fire has been brought under control,” he said.

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A village resident said, “The AC exploded, which led to this unfortunate incident. The gurdwara is beautifully constructed and well managed. This is purely an accident and nothing else.”

Notably, Baba Tek Singh, Jathedar of Takht Damdama Sahib, had recently urged gurdwara management committees to avoid installing unnecessary electrical equipment and to conduct regular inspections of electrical wiring and fittings to prevent such incidents.