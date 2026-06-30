DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Bathinda / AC fire: 4 saroops of Guru Granth Sahib burnt at Muktsar gurdwara

AC fire: 4 saroops of Guru Granth Sahib burnt at Muktsar gurdwara

Muktsar SSP Abhimanyu Rana said the police were investigating the incident

article_Author
Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Muktsar, Updated At : 08:55 PM Jun 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
People gather at the gurdwara at Bhuttiwala village in Muktsar district on Tuesday.
Advertisement

Four holy saroops of Guru Granth Sahib were burnt due to a short circuit in an air conditioner (AC) at a gurdwara at Bhuttiwala village on Tuesday evening.

Advertisement

Sources said that nine saroops were kept at the gurdwara. Four of them were burnt, while the remaining five were damaged after being soaked with water during efforts to extinguish the fire. A team of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) officials and others later visited the gurdwara.

Advertisement

Muktsar SSP Abhimanyu Rana said the police were investigating the incident. “Due to a short circuit, the AC caught fire, which subsequently burnt four holy saroops of Sri Guru Granth Sahib. The fire has been brought under control,” he said.

Advertisement

A village resident said, “The AC exploded, which led to this unfortunate incident. The gurdwara is beautifully constructed and well managed. This is purely an accident and nothing else.”

Notably, Baba Tek Singh, Jathedar of Takht Damdama Sahib, had recently urged gurdwara management committees to avoid installing unnecessary electrical equipment and to conduct regular inspections of electrical wiring and fittings to prevent such incidents.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts