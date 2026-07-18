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Home / Bathinda / Accountant swindles Moga arhtiya of Rs 1.2 crore

Accountant swindles Moga arhtiya of Rs 1.2 crore

Moga police have registered a case against accountant Harminder Singh, his wife Jaswinder Kaur, and their two sons, Lakhpat Rai and Gurmukh Singh

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Balwant Garg
Tribune News Service
Moga, Updated At : 03:59 PM Jul 18, 2026 IST
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A commission agent (arhtiya) in Moga was allegedly cheated of Rs 1.2 crore by his accountant, who is accused of carrying out the fraud with the help of his wife and two sons.

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Based on a complaint, the Moga police have registered a case against accountant Harminder Singh, his wife Jaswinder Kaur, and their two sons, Lakhpat Rai and Gurmukh Singh.

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Harminder managed the financial records and transactions of commission agent Sukhwant Singh’s business. According to the police, he allegedly siphoned off Rs 1.2 crore over a period of time by secretly transferring the funds to bank accounts linked to his family members.

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The alleged fraud came to light after Sukhwant noticed discrepancies in the financial records and ordered an internal audit, which revealed the missing funds. He then approached the police with evidence. Following a preliminary investigation, a formal case was registered against the four accused.

Police said raids are being conducted to arrest the accused, and further investigation is under way.

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