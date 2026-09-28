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Home / Bathinda / Accused escapes from Muktsar's Kotbhai police station with help of 2 accomplices

Accused escapes from Muktsar's Kotbhai police station with help of 2 accomplices

Man booked in February arrested on Sunday; fresh case registered against 3 for allegedly facilitating escape

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Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Muktsar, Updated At : 06:29 PM Sep 28, 2026 IST
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A man booked in February this year in a case involving allegations of causing hurt with dangerous weapons and rioting while armed with a deadly weapon was arrested on Sunday but allegedly escaped from the Kotbhai police station in Muktsar district with the help of two accomplices later the same day.

The accused has been identified as Manpreet Singh alias Mani, a resident of Kothe Dhabban Wale near Kotli Ablu village.

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According to the police, after his arrest, Manpreet Singh complained of needing medication. Considering his physical condition, he was kept in safe custody at the police station. However, Manpreet allegedly managed to flee from the police station in a car with the assistance of his alleged accomplices, identified as Lovepreet Singh alias Bablu, a resident of Dhulkot village, and Gurpreet Singh, a resident of Kothe Dhabban Wale near Kotli Ablu village.

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A fresh case has been registered against the three for allegedly conspiring to facilitate the escape.

Sub-Inspector Jagdish Singh, investigating officer, said efforts were on to trace the accused, but none of them had been arrested so far.

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