Adesh Institute hosts North Zonal Cataract Conference

The Department of Ophthalmology at Adesh Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (AIMSR) organised the second North Zonal Comprehensive Cataract Conference 2026 in Bathinda. Padma Shri Dr Jagat Ram, former Director of the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, was the chief guest on the occasion.

The conference was attended by eminent eye surgeons, academicians and young ophthalmologists from across the country.

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Participants lauded the efforts of Dr HS Gill, Chancellor, Adesh University; Dr Gurpreet Singh Gill, MS (Admin); and organising chairperson Dr Rajwinder Kaur for making the event a success.