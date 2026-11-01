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Home / Bathinda / After 3 failed rounds, fresh two-member panel meets Jhota’s father, Action Committee in Mansa

After 3 failed rounds, fresh two-member panel meets Jhota’s father, Action Committee in Mansa

Committee seeks next meeting under Assembly Speaker, three ministers and Chief Secretary; retains call to gherao CM’s residence on Nov 5

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Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Mansa, Updated At : 08:24 PM Nov 01, 2026 IST
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The panchayat of Bhamme Kalan village meets deceased Daljit Singh's wife at the protest site in Mansa on Sunday.
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After three rounds of inconclusive talks with a state government panel comprising three women IAS officers, the last of which was held on October 23, a fresh two-member panel visited Mansa on Sunday and met Bhim Singh, father of slain anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota, and two members of the Action Committee.

The panel comprised ADGP Gautam Cheema and former Mansa Deputy Commissioner Kulwant Singh. DIG (Bathinda Range) Harjeet Singh was also present at the meeting.

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The Action Committee demanded that the next meeting with the government be held under the leadership of Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan, Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian, Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh and Chief Secretary KAP Sinha.

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Besides seeking a formal notification of the 12 demands, which the government had assured it had accepted, the committee demanded the withdrawal of all cases registered against protesters before the next round of talks.

After the meeting, ADGP Gautam Cheema said, “The discussion was positive and fruitful. The committee has submitted its 12 demands, which will be considered by the state government. The committee has also sought the cancellation of all cases registered after October 13 and the release of those arrested.”

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He expressed hope that representatives of the state government, including ministers if the government decided, would attend the next meeting to resolve the issue at the earliest.

Notably, Mansa SSP Vaibhav Chaudhary and Deputy Commissioner Navjot Kaur were absent from Sunday’s meeting. Bhim Singh has been blaming the SSP for his son’s murder and had earlier refused to attend meetings with the government panel in his presence.

Meanwhile, the committee has retained its call to gherao the Chief Minister’s residence in Sangrur on November 5. It said the agitation would continue until all its demands, including the resignations of the Chief Minister and the DGP, were met.

Jhota was shot dead on October 13 following a confrontation over the alleged sale of banned drugs. The incident triggered widespread protests, and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing the case.

Village panchayat meets Daljit’s wife, seeks release of arrested persons

The uncertainty over the cremation of 32-year-old marginal farmer Daljit Singh of Bhamme Kalan continued for the fifth consecutive day on Sunday as the village panchayat met his wife, Paramjit Kaur, at the protest site in Mansa.

Panchayat representatives said they had not tried to persuade her to cremate the body but supported her demand for the release of those arrested in connection with an attempt-to-murder case registered when Daljit’s body was being brought to Mansa. They also claimed that the village was a drug hotspot.

Daljit’s post-mortem examination was conducted at AIIMS, Bathinda, on Wednesday with the consent of his father, Jarnail Singh. However, differences within the family over the cremation persist.

Meanwhile, Daljit’s sister met SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal in Chandigarh on Saturday and is learnt to have approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking custody of the body, which remains at AIIMS, Bathinda.

Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal has demanded the public release of the post-mortem report, claiming that it established that Daljit died of a drug overdose.

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