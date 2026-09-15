After decade-long wait, construction of Panjab University Regional Centre building begins in Muktsar

Almost a decade after around five acres of land was allotted for the Panjab University Regional Centre (PURC) here, the construction of its long-awaited permanent building has finally begun.

The PURC, which was started from a rented building on Tibbi Sahib Road in 1998, has been functioning from its present old premises. The existing building has been declared unsafe several times by the construction wing of Panjab University, following which repair works have also been carried out on multiple occasions.

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The centre offers courses including MA in English, Punjabi, Economics and Political Science, besides LLB, MCA and PGDCA. It has produced several judges and other dignitaries over the years.

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Dr Manish Jindal, Director, PURC, Muktsar, said there was a proposal to construct the ground floor of the academic block over 13,000 square feet. However, due to limited availability of funds, construction of around 8,000 square feet on the ground floor was currently being undertaken.

He said that as per the original proposal, the building was to have a ground floor, first floor and second floor. “We have raised the demand for construction of the ground floor over the entire 13,000 square feet area and the first floor as well,” he said.

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The director said, “We are told that the first phase of the building will be ready by March next year. The foundation work is almost complete.”

The first phase will include eight classrooms, two faculty rooms, a computer laboratory, washrooms, a common area, veranda, library, staff room and other facilities.

Some students said the centre’s present location in an old building had discouraged students from seeking admission. Responding to this, the Director said admissions were currently underway and a few seats were vacant. He expressed hope that the vacant seats would be filled soon.

Meanwhile, sources said the ongoing construction work had already come under scrutiny after some activists raised questions over the quality of bricks being used at the site.

A senior university official said the construction wing had deputed an officer to inspect the ongoing work. The officer visits the site twice a week to monitor the construction, the official said.

The project has witnessed several delays and changes in plans since the land was allotted in 2016. Earlier, it was proposed to install a pre-fabricated structure at the new site, but the plan did not materialise. Subsequently, a proposal was made to shift the PURC to a rented building of a private college on Kotkapura Road, but that proposal too did not take off.

Another proposal was made to shift the PURC Muktsar to the Panjab University Rural Centre (PURC) at Kaoni village in the Gidderbaha Assembly segment and merge the two centres. The proposal triggered a major controversy and was subsequently dropped.

In December 2021, then Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi had announced Rs 10 crore for construction of the centre. However, the promised funds did not materialise, further delaying the project.