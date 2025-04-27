DT
Home / Bathinda / Agriculture department launches YouTube channel for Muktsar farmers

Agriculture department launches YouTube channel for Muktsar farmers

‘Muktsar Kheti Suchnavan’ channel to provide necessary updates through short and easy-to-understand videos
article_Author
Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Muktsar, Updated At : 11:19 AM Apr 27, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Deputy Commissioner Abhijeet Kaplish launches the agriculture department’s official YouTube channel.
In a farmer-friendly initiative, the district agriculture office has launched a dedicated YouTube channel, ‘Muktsar Kheti Suchnavan’, aimed at providing quick and easy access to important agricultural information. Notably, Muktsar is the home district of Punjab Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian.

The Agriculture department officials said that the channel will provide all necessary updates through short and easy-to-understand videos. Content will cover topics such as weather forecasts, government schemes, modern farming techniques, available subsidies, registration guidelines, and other important announcements.

“This channel will act as a bridge between farmers and our office. We will share timely information through videos,” said Karanjeet Singh Gill, Chief Agriculture Officer, Muktsar.

He added, “Our aim is to ensure farmers are equipped with the right information at the right time, so they can adopt better practices, improve yields and ultimately increase their income.”

The channel was officially launched by Deputy Commissioner Abhijeet Kaplish, who praised the effort as a much-needed and timely initiative to support the farming community.

“This YouTube channel will become a trusted friend for farmers, helping them stay updated and earn more,” said the DC.

This move has already sparked a hope among local farmers.

Jaskaran Singh and Manjit Singh, farmers from a nearby village, said, “We often miss important schemes or updates because we do not get the information on time. Now, with this channel, we hope there will be no need to make phone calls or visit the agriculture office for every little query.”

