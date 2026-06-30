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Home / Bathinda / AGTF arrests 4 criminals after encounter near Bathinda, arms seized

AGTF arrests 4 criminals after encounter near Bathinda, arms seized

One accused injured in exchange of fire; Glock pistol, .30 bore weapon, cartridges and motorcycles recovered

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Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Bathinda, Updated At : 10:46 PM Jun 30, 2026 IST
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The Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of Punjab Police on Tuesday arrested four criminals following an encounter near the Sirhind canal link road on the outskirts of Bathinda city and recovered a Glock 9 mm pistol, a .30 bore pistol, five live cartridges, two empty shells and two motorcycles from their possession.

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One of the accused Gurwinder Singh of Salabatpura village suffered bullet injuries to a leg and a foot and was later taken to the Civil Hospital in Bathinda.

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In a post on X, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said, “Preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested accused are linked to a criminal network and are wanted in a recent criminal case registered at Bhagta Bhaika police station in Bathinda district.”

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“During the operation, one accused sustained injuries. All four accused have criminal backgrounds and are involved in multiple criminal offences,” he said.

An FIR has been registered at Bathinda Cantonment police station. Further investigation is underway to establish backward and forward linkages, identify other associates, and uncover the wider criminal network, the DGP added.

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