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Home / Bathinda / AGTF arrests operative linked to foreign-based gangster in Bathinda; arms recovered

AGTF arrests operative linked to foreign-based gangster in Bathinda; arms recovered

DGP Gaurav Yadav says accused Jasdeep Singh alias Jassa, 25, was planning to carry out a sensational crime in Punjab; further investigation is underway

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Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Bathinda, Updated At : 05:57 PM Aug 11, 2026 IST
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One country-made .32 bore pistol and two live cartridges were recovered from the accused’s possession.
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The Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) arrested an operative of a foreign-based gangster network and recovered a country-made illegal .32-bore pistol along with two live cartridges from his possession, Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said on Tuesday.

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The arrested accused has been identified as Jasdeep Singh alias Jassa, 25, a resident of Bir Behman village in Bathinda.

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The DGP said a preliminary investigation revealed that the accused had procured the illegal weapon on the directions of a foreign-based gangster and was planning to carry out a sensational crime in the state.

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He said further investigation was underway to establish the forward and backward linkages in the case.

Meanwhile, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), AGTF, Promod Ban said that AGTF police teams were on routine patrol when they noticed a man standing suspiciously near the boundary wall of Rajindra College. On noticing the police vehicle, he suddenly became nervous.

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"Finding his conduct suspicious, the AGTF team immediately detained him. He identified himself as Jasdeep alias Jassa. A .32-bore pistol along with two live cartridges was recovered from his possession," the ADGP said.

He added that Jassa has a criminal history and has been involved in various criminal cases, including those registered under the Arms Act and other criminal activities.

A fresh case under Section 25 of the Arms Act has been registered at Kotwali police station in Bathinda.

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