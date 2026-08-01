Akal Takht Jathedar Gargaj urges state govt to consult panel on sacrilege law amendments

The Acting Jathedar of Akal Takht, Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, on Saturday said the state government should hold discussions with the high-level committee constituted by the Takht on the sacrilege law and decide on the proposed amendments.

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“If the government sincerely wants a permanent solution, it should not resort to any kind of clever manoeuvring,” Gargaj said while addressing the sangat on the way to Muktsar. Miri-Piri Khalsa March was proceeding from Gurdwara Gangsar Sahib at Jaito in Faridkot district on its ninth day.

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He said that implementing the amendments suggested by Akal Takht would not only lead to a comprehensive and effective Jagat Jyot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026, but would also help strengthen an atmosphere of trust and harmony in society.

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The Acting Jathedar further said that the principle of Miri-Piri, bestowed by the sixth Guru, inspires Sikhs to engage in politics under the guidance of religion. “Those who speak of separating religion and politics do not understand Sikh principles. The need of the hour is for Sikhs to become politically strong as well. Whenever Sikhs drifted away from Gurbani, Gurmat principles and Panthic unity, opposing forces attacked their institutions. Even today, governments are trying to interfere in the affairs of the Panth. I urge the sangat to remain vigilant against anti-Guru and anti-Khalsa Panth forces,” he said.

At various stops, the sangat accorded a warm welcome to the Khalsa march.

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Gargaj felicitates man for having four children

At Mallan village, the Acting Jathedar honoured a man for having four children. Gargaj has been consistently urging Sikh couples to have at least three children to counter the decline in the Sikh population.

Safai Sewak Union to clean march route despite strike

Malout Safai Sewak Union has decided to clean the route of Miri-Piri Khalsa March, which is scheduled to reach Malout town on Sunday, despite its ongoing strike. “We welcome Miri-Piri Khalsa March. Even though our strike is underway, we will clean the route in honour of the march,” said Balwant, president of Safai Sewak Union, Malout. Meanwhile, local residents and political leaders have appreciated the union’s decision.